Kiarostami opens “A Window to Life”

Entitled “A Window to Life,” the exhibit opened Friday amid the presence of prominent artists and cinematic figures.

Actor Habib Rezaii, stage director Mohammad Rahmanian, Art critic Javad Mojabi, painter Parviz Kalantari, Alireza Sami-Azar, a former curator of the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, and French actor and screenwriter Jean-Claude Carrière attended the opening ceremony.

The collection contains twelve photos out of the 140 Kiarostami has taken over the past 4 years. The photos are large as they portray nature. The displayed works are not being offered for sale.

Each photo on display at the gallery depicts a window through which the image of a charming landscape has been captured. All the photos displayed are untitled, allowing the visitors the opportunity to have their own understanding of them.

The week-long exhibit has been arranged by gallery manager Leili Golestan. The gallery is located at 42 Kamasaii St.in the Darrus neighborhood.

