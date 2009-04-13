  1. Culture
German author Özdamar to attend Tehran book Fair

TEHRAN, April 13 (MNA) -- German-based Turkish author and actress Emine Sevgi Özdamar will travel to Iran to take part in the 22nd Tehran International Book Fair, which will be held from May 6 to 16.

The cultural attaché office of the Germany Embassy in Iran plans to hold sessions of story telling and literary criticism on the sidelines of the book fair in Tehran.

 

Born in 1946 in Malatya, Turkey, Emine Sevgi Özdamar is a writer, actress and director who has received a lot of recognition for her work. A lover of poetry, she found great inspiration in the works of Heinrich Heine.

 

She also found inspiration in the works of Bertolt Brecht, especially from an album of his songs which she had bought in the 60s in Berlin. She later decided to study with Brechts disciple Benno Besson in Berlin, where she currently resides.

 

“Life Is a Caravanserai: It Has Two Doors I Came in One I Went Out the Other,” “The Bridge of the Golden Horn” and “Mother Tongue” are among her works.

 

She won many literary prizes including the Ingeborg Bachmann Prize (1991), the Kleist Prize (2004) and the New York Scholarship des Literaturfonds Darmstadt (1995).

 

