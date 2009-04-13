German author Özdamar to attend Tehran book Fair

The cultural attaché office of the Germany Embassy in Iran plans to hold sessions of story telling and literary criticism on the sidelines of the book fair in Tehran.

Born in 1946 in Malatya, Turkey, Emine Sevgi Özdamar is a writer, actress and director who has received a lot of recognition for her work. A lover of poetry, she found great inspiration in the works of Heinrich Heine.

She also found inspiration in the works of Bertolt Brecht, especially from an album of his songs which she had bought in the 60’s in Berlin. She later decided to study with Brecht’s disciple Benno Besson in Berlin, where she currently resides.

“Life Is a Caravanserai: It Has Two Doors I Came in One I Went Out the Other,” “The Bridge of the Golden Horn” and “Mother Tongue” are among her works.

She won many literary prizes including the Ingeborg Bachmann Prize (1991), the Kleist Prize (2004) and the New York Scholarship des Literaturfonds Darmstadt (1995).

SB/YAW

END