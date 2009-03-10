  1. Politics
10 March 2009 - 18:32

Rafsanjani reelected Assembly of Experts chairman

TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) -- Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani was reelected as the Assembly of Experts chairman on Tuesday.

Rafsanjani received 51 of the 79 votes cast.

 

Rafsanjani is also the chairman of Iran’s Expediency Council.

 

Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi and Ayatollah Mohammad Yazdi were also elected as the first and second deputy chairmen of the Assembly of Experts, gaining 64 and 56 votes respectively.

 

The Assembly of Experts is constitutionally tasked to appoint and supervise the Leader.

 

Assembly of Experts representatives are elected to eight-year terms in a general election. The current Assembly of Experts is the fourth since the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

 

