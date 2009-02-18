Bulgaria calls for Iran’s energy cooperation

According to the Mehr News Agency, the two sides reviewed ways to promote bilateral cooperation.
Safari said that
Popov expressed his country’s readiness to promote ties with
NK/MRK
END
MNA
TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Bulgarian Deputy Foreign Minister Radion Popov here on Wednesday met with his Iranian counterpart Mehdi Safari and called for Iran’s cooperation with his country in the field of energy and gas transmission.
According to the Mehr News Agency, the two sides reviewed ways to promote bilateral cooperation.
Safari said that
Popov expressed his country’s readiness to promote ties with
NK/MRK
END
MNA
Your Comment