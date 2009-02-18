  1. Economy
18 February 2009 - 19:07

Bulgaria calls for Iran’s energy cooperation

Bulgaria calls for Iran’s energy cooperation

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Bulgarian Deputy Foreign Minister Radion Popov here on Wednesday met with his Iranian counterpart Mehdi Safari and called for Iran’s cooperation with his country in the field of energy and gas transmission.

According to the Mehr News Agency, the two sides reviewed ways to promote bilateral cooperation.

 

Safari said that Iran is eager to boost ties with Bulgaria, voicing Iran’s preparedness to transfer gas to Bulgaria.

 

Popov expressed his country’s readiness to promote ties with Iran in all fields especially in the energy sector.

 

NK/MRK

END

MNA

News Code 32429

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News