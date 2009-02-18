Ex-MP hopes Ahmadinejad become candidate

Hosseini, a member of the central committee of the Islamic society of former lawmakers, said that the society believes that it should support Ahmadinejad in the presidential election to help him serve the country more.

He hoped that the Followers of Imam and Leadership Front would also announce officially Ahmadinejad as its candidate in the June election.

Hosseini noted that the current government has done many construction projects and pursued an active foreign policy.

He went on to say that the president, whose main slogan is to administer “justice”, has done great services in the less developed parts of the country.

Elsewhere, he said principlists should avoid differences in order to win the election.

He also said that principlists welcome the candidacy of former Majlis speaker Mahdi Karroubi and former president Mohammad Khatami in the reformist candidates, saying their candidacy will make the election more “competitive”.

“Karroubi and Khatami’s presence will make the election more competitive but will not lead reformists to victory,” he told the Mehr News Agency.

Khatami served as president from 1997 to 2005. He swept to power in a landslide in 1997 on promises of political and social change and won reelection in another landslide in 2001.

He announced his candidacy for the June 12 presidential election on February 8.

Karroubi, the secretary general of the National Confidence Party, declared his official candidacy on October 12 last year.

Hosseini added that principlists believe that the incumbent president will be reelected in the June 12 elections and that the nation wants a principlist president not a reformist one.

The former lawmaker said people will definitely compare the services of governments through statistics.

The statistics show that sitting government has been more successful than the previous government.

