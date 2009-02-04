New section added to Film Museum of Iran

A number of Iranian equipments, which are considered as contributory to the invention of cinema, have been put on display at the section entitled “In Passage of History”.

The ceremony was attended by museum curator Mohammad-Hassan Pezeshk, Deputy Culture Minister for Cinematic Affairs Mohammadreza Jafari-Jelveh, and a number of foreign guests of 27th Fajr International Film Festival, which is currently underway in Tehran.

One of the most important aims of the museum is to collect documents and equipments related to the art of cinema and to preserve and introduce them to foreign and Iranian scholars, Pezeshk said.

“We have established this section to display the Iranian contributory inventions in the development of cinema,” he added.

“The Film Museum of Iran offers a unique present to visitors and that is the history of cinema. Although films created in 19th century, it has thousands years precedence. Cinema is an art which is a combination of painting, music, story, theater and visual arts,” Jafari-Jelveh said.

He pointed out to a pottery bowl bearing the world first animation, which has been discovered at the 5200-year-old Burnt City, as one of Iranian cinematic inventions.

He also regarded the invention of darkroom by the Iranian scientist Alhazen as an important factor in improvement of cinema. A model of the darkroom has been set up at this section of the museum.

The bust of Alhazen, as an influential figure in the history of cinema, was unveiled during the ceremony. Alhazen (965-1039), was a Persian polymath. His achievements include many advances in physics and mathematics and he gave the first clear description and correct analysis of the darkroom

“I am proud of Iranians as the precedence in the art of cinema and I hope that cinema as a world language serves for peace, justice and respect to different cultures between countries,” he concluded.

