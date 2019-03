Masoud Ansari added that methanol, sulfur, propane, butane, and gasoline have been the major export-bound products sent to China , India , Japan , Taiwan , Korea , Britain , and the Netherlands .

The Mehr News Agency quoted Ansari as saying that the complex has sold 4.11 trillion rials (about $425 million) worth of petrochemicals in this period; of this, 3.3 trillion rials ($341.2 million) is related to exports.

