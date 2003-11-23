Iran Shows Goodwill to World

Mehr News Agency quoted Hesham Bashir, “It is a big wonder that a country like Iran which has signed the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT), and transparently cooperates with IAEA and accepts to sign the additional protocol, is under such an extreme pressure and accused of violating NPT, while IAEA has also stressed that it has found no evidence of Iran’s struggle to produce nuclear weapons. However, no action is performed against Zionists’ nuclear stockpile which threatens the world’s security.”
“
Chief Editor of Tashrin pointed out the result of the upcoming meeting of the IAEA’s board of governors, saying, “In my opinion whatever happens in this meeting will eventually be in favor of
He stated that
JH/IS
END
MNA
Your Comment