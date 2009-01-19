Bulgarian, Estonian animations to go on screen in Tehran

Bests of Bulgarian animations “De Facto” directed by Donio Donev, “Three Fools and the Automobile” by Donio Donev and “The Intelligent Village” by Donio Donev and Estonian animations “Having Soul” by Riho Unt and “Way to Nirvana” by Mait Laas will go on screen Tuesday at the venue.

Tajik scholars visit Barlach, Kollwitz show in Tehran

TEHRAN – Tajik female scholars paid a visit to the exhibition displaying the works of German Expressionists Kathe Schmidt Kollwitz and Ernst Barlach at the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art (TMCA) this week.

Some 25 Tajik women who traveled to Iran paid a visit to the exhibition which is showcasing 25 sculptures and 167 drawings by German artists.

The exhibit opened on December 21,2008 and will run until January 24.

IIDCYA to hold art contest in support of oppressed Gazans

TEHRAN -- The Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) invites Iranians to participate in an art contest for children to write a story about Gaza .

Children between 6 and 12 who want to participate in the contest can create works on the theme of “ Palestine and Gaza ” in their paintings, stories and poetry to sympathize with oppressed people of Gaza .

The deadline of the contest is February 16.

Encyclopedia on Islamic Revolution now online

TEHRAN -- The encyclopedia of the Islamic Revolution, recently launched by experts at the Computer Research Center of Islamic Sciences in Qom , is now available on internet.

The encyclopedia contains 12 main entries and also 19 subsidiary ones with more than 811 articles, abstract of theses, answers and questions on different subjects related to Iran ’s Islamic revolution of 1979.

It is now available at www.hawzah.net/Hawzah/Subjects/ Subjects.aspx?id=99.

Niavaran to host concert on Iranian music

TEHRAN -- Santur virtuoso Majid Kiani will hold a concert on “The Notion of Sorrow at Iran ’s Music” Niavaran Cultural Center to on January 30.

The concert has two sections. During the first section the notion of sorrow in Iran ’s music will be discussed and in the second section Kiani will play several musical pieces.

