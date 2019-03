The two will make peace at the office of SAIPA General Manager Mehrdad Bazrpash at 10 am on Thursday.

Mayelikohan, who coached the national team in the World Cup 1998 qualifiers, has been recently appointed as the struggling SAIPA coach.

Daei Iran’s football coach is a member of SAIPA’s managerial board.

Daei filed an official complaint against Mayelikohan, who interviewed in the media against him, three months ago.