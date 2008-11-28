Purkashian becomes chess Grandmaster

Purkashian competed with the four Grandmasters and the five International Masters, earning eight points from 11 matches.

The Olympiad took place from November 12th to 25th, 2008, at the Congress Hall in Dresden, Saxony, Germany. 156 teams from 152 countries participated, with most of the top players present.

The title Grandmaster is awarded to excellent chess masters by the world chess organization FIDE. Apart from “World Champion”, Grandmaster is the highest title a chess player can attain.