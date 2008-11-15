Growing demand for Iranian MS medicine in world

After the
Over 80 percent of “world MS patient’s requirements of medicines are now provided by
Yet new wave of demands continued, Hamedi-Far said, adding that several European, Asian, and African states seek to receive a patent on producing and importing the Iranian-made MS drug cinnavex.
CinnoVex is the trade name of recombinant Interferon beta 1-a, which is manufactured as biosimilar/biogeneric in the country by CinnaGen Inc.
MS is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system mistakenly attacks normal tissues of the central nervous system.
The disease is caused by activation of a specific subset of the patient's own white blood cells, pathogenic T-cells, which then attack a fatty tissue called myelin that surrounds and protects nerve fibers and creates multiple areas of scarring (sclerosis) that interferes with the normal transmission of nerve impulses.
This damage, in turn, leads to a variety of chronic, highly individual and unpredictable neurological symptoms, ranging from movement and balance problems to vision impairment.
