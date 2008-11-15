Growing demand for Iranian MS medicine in world

After the U.S. , the Islamic Republic is the second producer of MS medicine in the world, managing director of CinnaGen Inc. Haleh Hamedi-Far said here on Friday.

Over 80 percent of “world MS patient’s requirements of medicines are now provided by Iran ,” Hamedi-Far said on the sidelines of the Fifth International Congress on Multiple Sclerosis (MS) held at Imam Khomeini hospital from Nov. 13-14.

Yet new wave of demands continued, Hamedi-Far said, adding that several European, Asian, and African states seek to receive a patent on producing and importing the Iranian-made MS drug cinnavex.

Of about 2.500 million MS patients around the world, 30,000 to 40,000 live in Iran . “The number has increased over the past two years,” managing director of CinnaGen Inc. said.

CinnoVex is the trade name of recombinant Interferon beta 1-a, which is manufactured as biosimilar/biogeneric in the country by CinnaGen Inc.

MS is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system mistakenly attacks normal tissues of the central nervous system.

The disease is caused by activation of a specific subset of the patient's own white blood cells, pathogenic T-cells, which then attack a fatty tissue called myelin that surrounds and protects nerve fibers and creates multiple areas of scarring (sclerosis) that interferes with the normal transmission of nerve impulses.

This damage, in turn, leads to a variety of chronic, highly individual and unpredictable neurological symptoms, ranging from movement and balance problems to vision impairment.

SN/PA

MNA