Third World Awards of Monotheistic Religions centers on photography

In a press conference held here on Saturday, the director of the museum elaborated on the details of the event and said that the previous editions centered on posters and illustrations.

“In this round, besides the competition and exhibition sections, we are planning to hold seminars and workshops as well,” he remarked.

He added, “The Iranian and foreign artists entering the competition section are the guests of the museum for one week. A one-week trip is arranged for the guests to visit the religious sites accompanied by several experts. The works might also be published on a book.”

He went on to say, “This exhibit centers on major issues derived from the holy Prophets’ sayings, in different cultures and religions around the world, and their manifestations in life.”

“Each photographer is to send 10 works to the secretariat of the competition before January 20. The five top photographers will be selected and awarded during the show,” he concluded.

Afterwards, calligrapher Ali Shirazi explained the details about the workshop on the ancient tradition of composing elegies for Ashura, which is scheduled to be held at the museum in Mid-November.

“The poetry used during the month of Moharram, like those by Mohtahsham Kashani, are symbolic of Iranian mourning,” he said. (Mohtahsham Kashani was the Safavid-era poet who is famous for his elegy on the event and the martyrs of Ashura, which is the 10th of the Islamic month of Moharram and the day that Imam Hussein {AS} was martyred.

He continued, “These elegies gradually became symbols of Ashura and the mourning ceremonies had no meaning without them, but today they have lost their originality.”

“This workshop aims to revive the old tradition of composing the elegies and to show and explain them to the participants, whom we plan to familiarize with the masters’ works. Afterwards, a team of master illustrators will decorate the poems and will present them on posters or pieces of cloth. All the paper and ink that will be used for the workshop is handmade.”

The works will later be displayed in an exhibition, Shirazi concluded.

