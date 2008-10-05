Envoy: Iran, Pakistan share border of peace

“ Pakistan is very sensitive about Iran ’s security concerns,” he told reporters conference on Saturday on the sidelines of a ceremony held to mark Pakistan ’s Defense Day.

“We call Iran-Pakistan border a border of peace and friendship and we will make efforts to keep it so,” he added.

Pakistani Army has stationed 100 thousand troops in its border with Afghanistan to control the security of the borders, he added.

In recent weeks Pakistan has handed over the brother of Abdolmalek Rigi to the Iranian officials, he said.

Abdolmalek Rigi leads the Jondollah terrorist group which is believed to be responsible for murders, beatings, and hostage-takings in southeastern Iran .

Nasrullah Khan went on to say that Iran and Pakistan always support each other’s interests at international organizations.

“ Islamabad supports Iran ’s bid to join the non-permanent members of the UN Security Council within the framework of the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Conference,” he said.

Pakistan have always emphasized that Iran ’s nuclear issue should be resolved through diplomatic channels, he stated, adding that Islamabad opposes any coercive approaches against Tehran .

Iran is under Western pressure to suspend its uranium enrichment. The Western powers accuse the Islamic Republic of pursuing a nuclear weapons program.

The UN Security Council has slapped three rounds of sanctions on Iran over its nuclear activities but Tehran insists its program is peaceful and solely aimed at generating electricity.

