Breast cancer rate increasing in Iran

Speaking at a press conference held prior to the congress, Azadeh noted that breast cancer is most common cancer among Iranian women, and “one out of four female cancer patients in the country suffer from breast cancer.”

Breast cancer is the second of all cancer deaths in Iran, after the chest cancer. “And despite treatment developments, rate of breast cancer is high in the country,” Azadeh said.

Lack of exercise, getting overweight, eating fat calories and unhealthy diet, as well as genetics are the main factors in increasing woman's risk of breast cancer, he added.

Life style changes can help women reduce their risk of breast cancer, Azadeh emphasized.

To be attended by great number of cancer specialists from other countries around the world, the congress is to be held from October 22 to 24 in Tehran’s Imam Khomeini hospital.

