The Tehran-based HOMA overcame Sang-e Ahan of Bafq 19-11 at home.

Pas entertained visitor Sanam of northern Mazandaran Province in Shahid Dastgerdi Sports Complex, Tehran .

The host saw off the northerners 17-11.

Wrestling on the mats of Shohada-ye Haftom-e Tir Hall, central Tehran , the Islamic Azad University (IAU) narrowly won the army's Ground Forces 16-14.

SAIPA handed Isfahan 's New Pipe a bitter pill to swallow as the Tehrani side won the bouts 20-11 at home.

