“Mina of the Silent City” draws Noshir home from Germany

Directed by Amir-Shahab Razavian, “Mina of the Silent City” tells the story of the Iranian doctor Bahman Parsa, who returns to his homeland from Germany after 35 years. He is accompanied by one of his father’s old friends to his birthplace, the quake-stricken city of Bam, where he looks for his lost beloved.

Director Razavian selected Noshir in Hamburg to play the role of Parsa. “The main point was that the character Parsa and I have been far from our homeland for many years,” Noshir told MNA.

“I have been living in the West for many years, and life has never been bitter to me. I do not think the isolation of people has got anything to do with living in a special region or in a special country. I do not believe that the country where one lives affects the kind of acting and I see no difference between the acting of Iranian and German actors,” he said.

Noshir went on to say that character actor Ezzatollah Entezami encouraged him to work on the project.

He continued saying that Parsa has an isolated character and understanding his world was hard for him, sometimes even making it painful for him, “but I tried to present his character as the director had asked me.”

He also explained that he was not very satisfied with his first performance but he was happy to have worked in this project.

Noshir also stated that if, in the future, he would be invited to act in another worthwhile project in Iran, he would return willingly, but as long as he is living in Germany, he would prefer to work there.

“I was once taking part in a German festival when I met the German filmmaker Wim Wenders. When he found out I come from Iran, he was astonished and said, ‘you come from the land of Hafez and Kiarostami’. I felt so proud to be Iranian upon hearing this.”

Noshir also noted that while he does not know many Iranian actors nor does he know much about Iran’s cinema, nonetheless, he adores Parviz Parastuii’s acting.

Noshir became familiar with the theater when he was a young adult in Iran. He learned the art of theater with the late masters Mahin and Mostafa Oskuii. Later on, he moved to Germany and studied theater in Berlin.

So far he has made six short films and took part in several film festivals in Italy, Cuba, Greece, and Iran.

He completed his first documentary several months ago. He is also a professional photographer, having worked in that capacity for almost 14 years.

