Iranian directors to bring war theater to world events

The festivals will be held in Spain, the Netherlands, and South Korea in the upcoming months, the Persian service of ISNA reported on Friday without naming the specific festivals.

“We will be in Spain in late August and then we will move to South Korea and afterwards our troupe will be performing in the Netherlands,” Bayan said.

The play, which has been jointly written by Bayan and Amir Kianpur, is about the nightmares of a girl during the nights Tehran was being struck by Iraqi missiles.

“A great part of the play is based on memories of mine and Amir Kianpur from the war,” Bayan stated.

“This play is about memories of our generation from the war,” she noted.

“The performance also aims at correcting the false image created by the Western media about Iran and the war. We actually intend to show that we were the victims of the war,” Bayan added.

Bayan staged Henrik Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House” during the 11th International Ibsen Conference at the University of Oslo in August 2006. She won the third best director’s award at Iran’s 11th International Students Theater Festival in Tehran in April 2008 for this play.

