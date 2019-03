Fisheries Company of Iran is an affiliated Department with the Ministry of Agricultural Jihad involving in all related affairs of Iran ’s fisheries industry.

Speaking at a meeting given for introducing the new managing director of the Fisheries Department, Hojjati said that fisheries industry has the potentiality to become a productive and job-creating sector.

The minister also put the amount of aquatics being caught in the past year at 89,000 tons, saying that it is expected some 100,000 tons would be caught up to the end of the current Iranian calendar year (ending march 20, 20004).