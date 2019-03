Al-Mufriji, who was among the Iraqi delegation accompanying Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki in his visit to Tehran, called for further expansion of defense ties with the Islamic Republic as part of efforts to establish security in his violence-ravaged country.

The MOU stresses cooperation in maintaining stability in the region. It also calls for cooperation in clearing minefields and searching for the bodies of martyrs of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

