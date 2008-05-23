Iran, Ghana ink 7 accords

In the closing ceremony of the third Iran-Ghana joint economic cooperation commission, Iran ’s Agricultural Jihad Minister, Mohammadreza Eskandari, and Ghana ’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Akwasi Asei-Adjei inked the accords.

Eskandari announced that his ministry chairs the joint economic cooperation commission with seven African countries, namely, Sudan, Senegal, Ethiopia, Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, and Sierra Leone, saying that the Ninth Government’s fundamental policy is the expansion of ties with African nations.

Expressing hope on implementation of the approvals of the commission in progress until the next joint commission, Ghana ’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Akwasi Asei-Adjei invited Iran ’s agricultural jihad minister to attend the Fourth Iran-Ghana joint economic cooperation commission in 2010 which will be held in Ghana ’s capital city, Accra .

In the opening ceremony of this commission, he stated, “ Ghana is a perfect place for investment and can pose as a gateway for Iranian investment in West Africa .”

He noted that bilateral cooperation between the two countries is not currently at a satisfactory level and hoped that in the Tehran gathering both sides would forward constructive suggestions in order to improve this state.

Also attending the ceremony the chairman of Iran ’s Chamber of Commerce, Industries, and Mines (ICCIM) emphasized on the establishment of Iran ’s trade center in Ghana , saying the center will facilitate the bilateral trade.

Mohammad Nahavandian announced that Ghana has great potentials that Iran could apply them.

He added that Ghana is a proper land for investment due to its appropriate geographical situation as well as its gold and bauxite rich mines.

This gathering was held from May 20 to May 23.

