The project will be implemented trilaterally and “countries such as China and Russia can not take part in the project at this time,” Noqrekar-Shirazi told the Mehr News Agency.

The 2,600-kilometer Peace Pipeline, which was conceived in 1994, envisages transporting Iranian gas to Pakistan and then to India .

Studies on the feasibility of the establishment of a consortium of companies interested in working on the project are currently underway, he added.

A trilateral meeting will be held in Tehran before the end of May to finalize the pipeline agreement, he stated.

The process of implementing the project was accelerated after President Mahmud Ahmadinejad visited India and Pakistan last month, the Oil Ministry official said.

