Dubai to host photo exhibit on Liberation of Khorramshahr

TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) -- Iranian Photographers Center is holding an exhibition entitled “The Liberation of Khorramshahr” at the Iranian Club in Dubai opening on May 23.

Twenty five photos by ten photographers including Afshin Shahrudi, Jasem Ghazbanpur and Abutaleb Emam will be put on display for ten days.

 

The exhibit is the third of its kind in Dubai.

 

 

Melal Cultural Center displaying works of Egyptian painter

 

TEHRAN -- The Melal Cultural Center and Egypt’s Embassy in Tehran are holding an exhibition of paintings by Manal Metwally, the wife of Egypt’s Cultural attaché in Tehran.

 

The exhibit will run through until May 20 at the venue located on Sadr Highway, Qeitarieh Park.

 

