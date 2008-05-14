Niavaran to honor institutes and literati contributing to Shahnameh publications

Shahnameh and Children Festival is organized by the Niavaran Palace Museum and the Shahrzad children’s monthly in commemoration of the 1100’th birth anniversary of Ferdowsi. The festival will be held at the Niavaran Palace Museum from May 14 to 17.

Secretary Ali Kashefi Khansari went on to say that prolific authors and publishers will be honored on the sidelines of a children’s book fair on the theme of Shahnameh which constitutes part of the festival.

“With 22 titles, the Mohajer publishing company would be the most prolific publisher of the book fair. All of its publications are the works of late author Mahmud Moshref Tehrani,” he added.

With the 14-volume series “The stories of Shahnameh for Young People” by Ali Shaheri, the Cheshmeh publishing company would stand in the second place, Kashefi Khansari stated.

A list of books published about Shahnameh will appear in a forthcoming work entitled “A Comprehensive Guide to Adaptations of Shahnameh from the Qajar Era to the Present Day”.

Atusa Salehi, the author of 21 Shahnameh-inspired children’s books, was announced as one of the most prolific authors in this field.

Mohammad Mirkiaii will also be honored for creating modern adaptations of the stories of Shahnameh for children. “Uncle Rostam” and “Uncle Sohrab” are amongst his credits.

Zeinab-os-Sadat Tabatabaii, Omid Panahi-Azar, Hamidreza Negahban, Shadi Beizaii and Mohammad-Hassan Shirazi are amongst other prolific authors.

