Iran, Finland set to sign customs trade MOU

“Iran has signed several customs trade agreements with foreign countries. If Finland is also interested in inking such an agreement, we will initiate it during the visit of the Finnish customs administration to Tehran,” Hashem Rahbari Iran’s customs chief said in the meeting.

He noted that this agreement could also indicate the common interest of Iran and Finland to expand their economic ties.

Rahbari also referred to the decline in the trade volume between Tehran and Helsinki within the recent two years and hoped that the Iranian private sector’s trade delegation would lay the grounds for amplifying the trade volume.

“Both customs administrations can also cooperate in educational fields; for example Iranian customs experts can help their Finnish counterparts on trading goods such as caviar, carpets, and saffron and in return we can also learn much from Finland custom experts,” he said.

Although many countries are interested in establishing economic ties with Iran, the Islamic Republic favors Finland particularly in technological fields of activity.

Heikki Puurunen the Finnish ambassador, for his part, while appreciating Rahbari for his positive point of views added, “Relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Europe have fallen in the past few years due to political reasons, but Finland welcomes stronger ties and higher trade volume with Iran,” he said.

RVA/MG

END