Fundamentalists concerned over rising prices: Hadad Adel

“We are sorry for high housing prices and inflation,” he told a gathering in Nezam Mafi Mosque in western Tehran.

He said part of the country’s mounting inflation is a result of price rises in the world which have come due to high oil prices.

However, he argued, “If there is inflation there is security instead.”

Iran is the “safest country” in the world despite the fact that some of its neighbors are insecure, said the Majlis speaker in an indirect reference to security crises in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Turning to the second round of parliamentary elections, he called on people to turn out massively to form a “powerful parliament”.

“Standing in line to vote will strengthen the Islamic system,” the speaker remarked, advising people to vote for those who can serve the country.

Referring indirectly to reformist candidates, the top lawmaker asked the electorate not to vote for those whose record has been tested and those who he said made the enemies “happy” and caused “tension in society” in the previous parliament.

The fundamentalist lawmakers in the outgoing parliament were constantly thinking of serving people and were loyal to the Islamic Revolution, the founder of the Islamic Republic late Imam Khomeini, and Supreme Leader and backed the government in the nuclear dispute with the West, he opined.

Haddad-Adel defended the Majlis record in its four-year term in fixing prices and rationing gasoline which he said saved the country about four billion dollars.

He appealed to Iranians to vote for the United Fundamentalist Front in the second round of election which will be held on Friday.

The speaker boasted the high number of votes he won in the first round of election, saying it was an endorsement of the Majlis record which he is still presiding.

“The high number of the Tehrani people votes for me was a vote for the performance of the seventh Majlis.”

