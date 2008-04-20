Storytellers Torabi and Cuticchio to perform at Italian festival

In order to help introduce Iranian culture, the festival organizers are planning to set up a tea house called “Café Isfahan” in a traditional Iranian style. The tea house would serve as a place for performing Iranian puppet shows and narrations.

Besides his own special performance, Torabi (better known as Morshed Torabi) will also have a joint storytelling performance with Cuticchio.

Two other Iranian stage directors Davud Fa’thali Beigi and Fahimeh Mirzahosseini will deliver speeches on the subject of storytelling in a seminar which will be held alongside the event.

The theater troupe “Apple Tree” will also stage some parts of the play “Bald Champion” at the festival. The troupe participated in last year’s edition of the festival and donated one of their Mobarak puppets to the International Puppet Museum in Palermo , Italy .

RM/AP

END