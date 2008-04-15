  1. Politics
15 April 2008 - 12:22

Symposium on “Women’s rights in Islam” to be held in Yemen

TEHRAN Apr. 15 (MNA) -- A symposium entitled “women’s rights in Islam” is to be held in Sana, the capital of Yemen on April 17.

The conference intends to raise awareness of women rights via discussing women’s equal civil rights in Islam, and the role of government in the Islamic thought, the Mehr News Agency reported on Tuesday.

 

