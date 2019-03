Saeid Aboutaleb and Soheil Karimi were warmly received by their families, officials and hundreds of well-wishers at Mehrabad Airport on Monday night.

U.S. troops arrested the two journalists on July 1 while they were filming the Iraqi people’s life near the town of Diwaniyah. The journalists work for Channel 2 of the IRIB.

Journalists said they were subjected to "severe torture" while in American custody.

