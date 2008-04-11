Iran to hold Islamic World Music Biennial

The submitted works are selected by a team of jury, said the biennial secretary Iraj Naeimaii, adding that over five international music bands will be invited to the biennial.

He explained that most of the submitted works focus on the regional music of the participating countries which differ in the context, adding, “These differences will make the festival more interesting.”

“ Iran is home to various ethnic groups, which have their own traditional music and this biennial will mostly highlight Iran ’s maqami music common in the regions of Khorasan, Sistan-Baluchestan, Hormozgan, and Bushehr,” Naeimaii concluded.

Maqami music is connected to the traditions and thought of an ethnic group living in particular regions of Iran . In some parts, it focuses on children’s music such as lullabies.

The first Islamic World Music Biennial was scheduled to be held last winter but was postponed.

