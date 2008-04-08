Iranian poets laud cultural communication of Manama poetry gathering

Rahmani and fellow Iranian poets Mehrnush Qorbanali and Mehri Shah-Hosseini attended a one-week poetry gathering in Manama, Bahrain which began on World Poetry Day (March 21).

He went on to say that the Arabs are familiar with Persian poetry through the works of Hafez, Khayyam, and Sadi.

Unfortunately, World Poetry Day is not commemorated in Iran as it is celebrated in other countries or Iran’s celebration is not held on time, Rahmani noted.

However, Iran celebrated World Poetry Day this year during a week-long conference which commenced on March 16 in Shiraz.

Arabs tend to be more acquainted with Iran’s contemporary poetry and new literary movements, Qorbanali told MNA.

She went on to say that Arab literature is very close to Persian literature and the Arabs are very interested in Persian poetry, particularly the classic poems.

Shah-Hosseini said cultural communication was the most important achievement of the Manama gathering.

Iranian poets became acquainted with the culture and literature of other nations and they introduced Persian poetry to other nations during the event, she added.

SB/HG

