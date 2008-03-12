Dutch “Pastels” inspired by Sohrab Sepehri

Iraqi poet Mohammad al-Amin told the Persian service of ISNA that Botman had been inspired by some of his poetry and verses by several other writers whose works are on the theme of nature.

The book contains prints of the pastel works alongside the verses, translated into Dutch, which motivated Botwork’s creativity.

Al-Amin, who is residing in the Netherlands, also remarked that the Dutch media are quite familiar with Iran’s classical poetry, but that its contemporary poetry is less well known.

“Sohrab Sepehri is one of the best known Iranian poets world-wide due to his possession of a sensitive spirit and a bright perception of nature,” he concluded.

RM/MA

