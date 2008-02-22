Anthropology Museum of the Persian Gulf opens in Bandar Abbas

At the opening ceremony, Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Organization Director Esfandiar Rahim-Mashaii called the architecture of the museum building a symbol of southern Iranian architecture and tradition.

The museum embodies the cultural and artistic features of the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan, and its contents attest to the historical truth about the Persian Gulf and thus dispel all the falsehoods being disseminated, he added.

The 2400-square-meter museum has three floors.

The administrative offices are on one floor and the other two house the anthropology and archaeology sections, and the museum also has photo and stamp galleries, Hormozgan Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department Director Mehdi Daryanavard Hormoz said.

The museum’s landscaping and architecture are truly unique, he added.

