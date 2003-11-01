Iran to Install Four New Oil Platforms

An SPP2 platform was made operational last month, Mahdi Atriyanfar added, saying the second one, on which 80 people can work, would be soon installed in Sorush oilfield.

“The third platform that is capable of carrying 25 to 40 people is now being moved to Noruz oilfield.”

The largest oil platform in the Middle East will be installed in the Persian Gulf next month to increase the oil production rate in the two abovementioned fields, Atriyanfar said. Currently, the total output of the fields is estimated to be 70,000 bpd at most, he added.

He also said that the whole investment in the project is counted $800 million.

“As soon as all four platforms are installed, Sorush and Noruz become the largest oilfields in the country.”

The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and the Royal Dutch/Shell Company are now performing a cooperative study concerning gas injection possibilities in Sorush oilfield, Atriyanfar added, saying, “Production rate of the field may attain 400,000 bpd in case the studies produce good results.”

The two sides would come up on the case through buyback contracts then, he concluded.