Iranian calligrapher wins prize in Pakistan

Forty-eight artists from 29 countries competed in the calligraphy and calligraphy-art sections. World renowned master calligraphers from Bosnia, China, India, Italy, Turkey, Tunisia, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Egypt, Britain, the United States, and Pakistan participated in the event.

Pakistan Calligraph-Artists’ Guild President Irfan Ahmad Khan, calligraphy master Farid Al-Ali of Kuwait, and veteran calligrapher Ikram-ul-Haq of Pakistan were on the jury.

Barbara Schmitz (USA), Farooq Hammad (UAE), Kamil Khan Mumtaz (Pakistan), and M. Athar Tahir (Pakistan) presented papers at a seminar which was held on the sidelines of the competition.

