  1. Culture
28 October 2003 - 18:57

French Cineaste: “Kiarostami Helps Develop Film Industry”

TEHRAN Oct. 28 (Mehr News Agency) –- French cinema researcher Jean Claude Carrier is convinced that filmmakers like Abbas Kiarostami and Jean-Luc Godard have helped develop the film industry through their special cinematic techniques.

He believes that the most difficult part of creating a visual work of art is to compose and edit a screenplay.

 

Participating in the meeting held here at Tehran Museum of Contemporary Arts on Monday, he added, “Full control of technology and the rules of cinema, talent, stamina, and modesty are the main characteristics of well known script-writers.”

 

He said, “Not every event or story has the right criterion to be made into a film since they lack the visual artistic structure. Artistic, rather than commercial considerations play a more important role in modern cinema.”

 

Describing the cinema of Hollywood as devoid of creativity and art, he said, ”All the main films they produce are the same: one main theme obeying the same technical rules, whereas cinematic art requires innovation and creativity.”

 

He considered changes to script-writing and to the structure of cinema as a sign of modern cinema and emphasized the importance of forming new rules in the film industry. 

 

RM/DFM/SRM/IS

END

MNA

News Code 2566

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News