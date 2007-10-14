House of Farhad establishes music award

The House of Farhad was founded after the death of legendary Iranian musician and rock and folk singer Farhad Mehrad (1943-2002) by his family to preserve his works and support musicians.

It also offers back up to artists wishing to highlight social issues and those whose works advocate peace and freedom.

The first edition of the Farhad Awards will be held in Tehran marking the birth anniversary of Farhad in January 2008.

Entries for the award will be selected by a jury comprising five composers, five vocalists and five poets.

Some works will also be selected by critics and publishers of music and audio works.

The house aims to encourage innovation amongst junior musicians via the award and winning works will be published.

All entries should be unpublished previously to the award ceremony and should premiere at the event. Submissions of musical compositions should not be adaptations of folk music or any previously performed piece of music.

SB/MA

END