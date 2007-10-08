Isfahani artists embellish giant Quran

The work of art, in the form of an open Quran, was made by 30 artists from Isfahan using five different artistic techniques.

“The two open pages measuring 3x4m are made of wood and are two meters high. They bear the Surahs Fatehah and Qadr,” head of the Isfahan section of the exhibit told Mehr News Agency.

Mohammadreza Hejazi said that the artists had been working on the project since last Ramadan and that it has only just been completed.

“The masterpiece weighs 1200kg, contains 1966 pieces of wood and displays the arts of latticework, inlaid work, calligraphy, arabesque design, illumination, and painting,” he added.

The great tome was on show on the first floor of the exhibit which opened on the first day of Ramadan and ended on Sunday.

