Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Ahmad Mussavi added acting oil and industries ministers Nozari and Mehrabian will be introduced to the lawmakers three months after their tenure.

The news was announced on the sidelines of a ceremony to see off Majlis Speaker Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel to Geneva that plays host to the 117th Conference of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) from Oct. 8-10.

Nozari and Mehrabian replaced Alireza Tahmasbi and Seyyed Kazem Vaziri-Hamaneh on Aug. 12, 2007, respectively.

