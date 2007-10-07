“ABC Africa” to be screened at Cinéma Vérité Festival

Kiarostami and his assistant, Seifollah Samadian, travel to Kampala , Uganda . For ten days, their camera captures and caresses the faces of a thousand children -- all orphans -- whose parents have died of AIDS.

Olivier Malvoisin’s “Congo Moms”, Khalo Matabane’s “Story of a Beautiful Country”, Michael Skolnik’s “Without the King”, and Bernard Bellefroid’s “ Rwanda , the Hills Speak” will also be screened in the Africa Section of the gala.

The members of the jury for the International Section are Iranian veteran director Rakhshan Bani-Etemad and the programming directors of several international festivals, Sean Farnel ( Canada ’s Hot Docs international documentary festival), Rada Sesic (Sarajevo Film Festival), and Kees Brienen (International Film Festival Rotterdam).

The films will be screened at the Felestin and Qiam cinemas. Focusing on international documentary films, the Cinéma Vérité Festival will also feature Rumi, Eastern Identity, and Special Screening sections.

