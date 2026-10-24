Iran envoy details agenda of Pezeshkian's visit to Russia

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali announced to RIA Novosti that Iranian President Masoud Pezzekian will attend the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit in Moscow on Tuesday, October 27.

The Iranian Ambassador to Russia said in that regard: The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran will travel to Moscow to attend the Gas Exporting Countries Forum summit to be held on Tuesday, October 27. We are currently coordinating the details of this trip.

Jalali added: The main topics to be discussed will be economic and trade cooperation between Iran and Russia, such as the North-South Corridor, energy security, food security and the development of trade relations; at the same time, the two presidents will also exchange views on geopolitical, international and political issues.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also announced during his visit to Tehran on October 19 that Vladimir Putin wants to meet with Pezzekian at the Gas Exporting Countries Forum summit in Moscow in late October.

MNA