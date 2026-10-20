122 vessels so far been added to PGSA non-compliance list

In a message posted on its social media account, the authority outlined the latest figures on vessels placed on the list, ongoing negotiations to avoid inclusion or secure removal, and measures available to ships that voluntarily address their violations.

“So far, 122 vessels have been added to the Persian Gulf Strait Authority’s non-compliance list,” it said.

“Action has been taken against more than 40 vessels. Nineteen vessels are negotiating to avoid being placed on the list or to be removed from it,” the authority added.

“Two vessels have agreed to fulfill their obligations in order to be removed from the list. About 30 vessels will be added to the list if they fail to respond after receiving warnings,” it stated.

MNA