Women, girls pioneers of resistance behind frontlines of war

In a message issued on Friday on the occasion of the National Day of Nurses, which marks the birth anniversary of Hazrat Zainab (SA), the daughter of Imam Ali (AS) and the granddaughter of the Prophet [PBUH], the Leader instructed health officials of the country to pay due attention to the health community in order to promote healthcare issues in the country.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution described the role of women and girls of the Islamic Iran during this unparalleled era of the Iranian nation’s resurgence as truly remarkable, highlighting the revitalizing and hope-inspiring role of nurses as well as their significant impact on the physical and mental health and security of society.

“Today, the Zainab-like women of Islamic Iran, through their strong presence in various arenas, particularly in city and village squares, are at the forefront of practical advocacy and resistance behind the front lines of hard warfare,” Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei stated.

The Leader added that the powers of the time, which seek to inflict suffering, pain and repression on the Iranian nation, do not consider themselves capable of confronting this vast force.

Turning to National Nurses Day, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said the anniversary of Hazrat Zainab’s birth has rightly been designated to honor nurses because of her compassion for those in pain and her self-sacrifice in serving them.

These qualities are evident among nurses, whose work, like that of doctors, teachers, religious scholars and relief workers, is life-giving and a source of hope, he underscored.

The Leader described nurses as “angels of mercy” when they bring calm, hope and healing to patients despite their distress and impatience. Unlike doctors, he noted, nurses must maintain a continuous, persistent and patient presence at patients’ bedsides. Their work goes beyond physical treatment, soothing psychological and emotional suffering and often preventing despair, the Leader noted.

The role of a nurse, much like that of certain other groups, such as physicians, teachers and educators, clergy, and relief workers, is the one that brings revitalization and hope, he said, adding, “Unlike physicians, the role of nurses in the treatment of patients requires a sustained, diligent and constant care.”

At a time when the malevolent network of the Global Arrogance spares no effort to inflict various forms of oppression and atrocities upon freedom-seeking and resilient nations, most notably the Iranian people, and seeks to impose suffering upon the great nation of Iran by creating restrictions on access to medical treatment and medicine, paying attention to nurses and strengthening the nursing profession is of vital importance that must be taken into serious consideration, the Leader emphasized.

The Leader further pointed out that nurses are angels of hope in the society and their endeavors should be paid due attention.

Preserving and enhancing the knowledge, skills, capabilities, vitality, motivation, and dignity of nurses, especially those who have dedicated themselves to render quality services within public or non-private institutions, has a significant impact on the physical and mental health and security of society, he continued.

Hence, health sector officials are expected to pay due attention to this important issue and must do their utmost efforts in realizing the objectives of the nursing community in the country in the best form possible, the Leader reiterated.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei also praised the outstanding role played by the nurses and medical staffers in the country during the 12-, and 40-day wars imposed by the US and Israeli regime against the country and commemorated the name and memory of the nurses who were martyred during the two wars and wished rapid recovery for the injured.

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