University of Aleppo to establish Persian department

Iran’s cultural attaché Mohammad Hassan Shafiei, accompanied by several professors from Iran, met Ahmad Mohammad Kadour, the university’s administrator of the faculty of art and humanities and Ahmad Sabbagh, the head of the department of history, at a meeting on September 3.

Shafiei released a report outlining the process which the two countries’ cultural officials had carried out during the last year in order to set up the department. He emphasized the importance of the establishment of the Persian language faculty for the development of cooperation between Iran and Syria in various fields.

Details of the courses to be included in the curriculum for the autumn semester and also provisions for building a specialized library for Persian language and literature students were also discussed during the meeting.

SB/MA

END