Darvishi’s remake album of Maraghei’s songs to be released soon

The album, which is to be entitled “Letter of the Passion” (“Shoqnameh”) will be released next year.

Darvishi managed to trace 22 of Maraghei’s songs during a trip to Turkey where he had them set to music by Turkish experts.

The band, which was formed by Darvishi, is accompanied by the renowned vocalist Homayun Shajarian.

The songs are being recorded after many hours of rehearsals, Darvishi told CHN.

The group is now planning to give concerts of the musical arrangements if the prerequisites for such performances can be met, he added.

Maraghei (died 1434 CE) was the last Iranian theorist before the modern era. He wrote books on various subjects including scales, maqams (a set of pitches and characteristic melodic elements) and musical instruments.

