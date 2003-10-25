  1. Sports
Iran's Soccer Squad Arrives in Pyongyang

TEHRAN, October 25 (Mehr News Agency) – Iran’s national soccer team arrived in Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital, Saturday afternoon.

The Iranian squad departed Beijing Saturday for Pyongyang where it will play North Korea in the first-leg preliminary qualifying match of 2004 Asian Cup Monday.

   

Iran-North Korea match will kick off in Pyongyang at 15:00 (local hours).

   

Secretary of Iran's Football Federation Ali-Akbar Daneshvar said all players are match-fit.

   

He appreciated the Iranian Embassy in Beijing for arranging satisfactory accommodation, adding that the team trained during its two-day stay in the Chinese capital.

   

Iran will entertain North Korea in the 100,000-seater Azadi Stadium, 10km west of Tehran, on November 5.

   

Here below comes the Group D table:

                          P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts

Jordan                3   2   0  1   5   6   6

Iran                    2   1   0  1   6   4   3

Lebanon             2   1   0  1   1   1   3

North Korea      1   0   0    0   1   0

 

