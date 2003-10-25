Iran's Soccer Squad Arrives in Pyongyang

The Iranian squad departed Beijing Saturday for Pyongyang where it will play North Korea in the first-leg preliminary qualifying match of 2004 Asian Cup Monday.

Iran-North Korea match will kick off in Pyongyang at 15:00 (local hours).

Secretary of Iran 's Football Federation Ali-Akbar Daneshvar said all players are match-fit.

He appreciated the Iranian Embassy in Beijing for arranging satisfactory accommodation, adding that the team trained during its two-day stay in the Chinese capital.

Iran will entertain North Korea in the 100,000-seater Azadi Stadium, 10km west of Tehran , on November 5.

Here below comes the Group D table:

P W D L F A Pts

Jordan 3 2 0 1 5 6 6

Iran 2 1 0 1 6 4 3

Lebanon 2 1 0 1 1 1 3

North Korea 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

