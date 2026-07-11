Iranian math team win China IMSO olympiad

The Iranian National Mathematical Olympiad team won the title in the IMSO 2026 World Mathematical Competition, which was held in China before the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO). The compeitions witnessed the participation of representatives from 49 countries.

The Iranian team won the first place in the fourth edition of the IMSO after collecting 4 gold medals and 2 silver medals.

The International Mathematics and Science Olympiad (IMSO) is a prestigious annual competition for primary school students (aged ≤13) that promotes academic excellence in STEM fields while fostering international friendship through education.

MNA