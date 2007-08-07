Iran, Algeria seek to promote peace: Ahmadinejad

“Today, Iran and Algeria share many common views on regional and global issues and enjoy firm, transparent, and stable diplomatic relations,” Ahmadinejad told reporters at a press conference in the Algerian capital.

He pointed out that Iran and Algeria share many historical and cultural affinities, adding, “Both nations are opponents of coercion, transgression, and plunder, and both uphold humanitarian values and defend nations’ rights.”

The Iranian president went on to say that terrorism is a hideous phenomenon which has its roots in discrimination, pressure, occupation, the deprival of people’s rights, deviation from lofty humanitarian values, and mismanagement by certain powers that pursue their own interests by imposing their own policies on the world and plunder the wealth of other nations.

"Unfortunately, terrorism has roots in those governments which claim to be the pioneers in the war against terrorism,” he added.

Under the slogan of “war on terrorism”, these governments have occupied Iraq and have thereby contributed to the rise of terrorism in the war-torn country, he observed.

He also expressed hope that a firm foundation for the expansion of Iran-Algeria economic cooperation would be laid during his two-day visit to Algeria.

On the establishment of an OPEC-style association of gas producing countries, he stated that the major suppliers of gas and oil should collectively administer production, distribution, and consumption of these energy resources.

And since Iran and Algeria enjoy vast fossil fuel reserves, it would be natural for them to expand their cooperation in this field, he added.

Iran, Algeriasign four cooperation agreements

The Iranian and Algerian delegations also signed four cooperation agreements.

The Iranian and Algerian ministers of culture, housing, and foreign affairs signed agreements on construction, culture, judicial affairs, and aviation.

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika presented gifts to the signatories of the contracts at the end of the signing ceremony.

