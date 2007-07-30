New FCF director appointed

Shah-Hosseini was director of the Culture and History Department of IRIB Channel 1 from 1995 to 2006. He was also the assistant of former FCF director, Alireza Rezadad.

Rezadad resigned about two weeks ago after his office was criticized over the licensing of “The Mask”, an Iranian film centered on illicit relationships.

He was then appointed as adviser to the Deputy Culture Minister for Cinematic Affairs, Mohammadreza Jafari-Jelveh.

Iran ’s state-run and non-governmental cultural institutes and centers have experienced several chain resignations over the past two months.

Deputy Director of Tehran Municipality ’s Art and Culture Organization Mohammad-Mehdi Asgarpur quit his job after a new director was appointed to the organization in early July.

Subsequently, Hossein Mosafer Astaneh, director of the Theater Society, walked out of his job in mid-July.

In addition, Behruz Gharibpur director of the Iranian Artists’ Forum quit last week following criticisms of his office on the arrangement of certain events.

A recent case is the resignation on July 29 of Hossein Parsaii, from the directorship of the Center for Dramatic Arts on July 29.

