Scientific development behind Outlook Plan: MP

“Comparing to pre-revolutionary days, today, our (scientific) presence in the international arena is satisfactory and we dare to say that we have made a significant scientific progress,” stated Abbaspour who also chairs the Parliament’s Education and Research Committee.

He criticized the current education system and the way university entrance exams are held, saying, the continuity between high school education and university courses is practically lost and a solution should be devised out of this situation.

Pointing to the Supreme Leader’s words regarding the role of scientific elites in the country, he emphasized the importance of cultural work and the implementation of a comprehensive scientific plan.

PA/MS

END